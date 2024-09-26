On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Lower.com Field in Ohio, the Eagles of America They are facing the Columbus Crew, for the match corresponding to the CUP Champions final.
This tournament pits the champion squad against MLS and the Liga MX champion team. An exciting match, without a doubt, taking into account that América arrives as the new two-time champion and Columbus Crew also took home the Leagues CUP 2024.
The best team on the field were the Águilas del América. They created real scoring opportunities from the first half, and in the second half, the Spanish attacking midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo had what could have been the 1-0 for América.
However, just over ten minutes after Álvaro Fidalgo’s terrible mistake, he took advantage of his exquisite vision of the game and served with an advantage for Víctor Dávila, who entered the area and defined in a wonderful way before the goalkeeper came out, putting the 1-0 in favor of the azulcremas.
Unfortunately for América, in the seventy-seventh minute Columbus Crew took advantage of a dead ball and the match was tied 1-1.
While it is true that there are not many expectations among América fans about the trophy that is being played for tonight, it is also true that América is looking for victories that will gradually help it improve its level so far this semester, because in Mexico it has not yet fully woken up, in addition to the fact that not long ago Columbus Crew beat América 4-1, and this represents, for the capital city residents, a kind of revenge.
