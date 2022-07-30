





Chosen by acclamation as the New Party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic this Saturday, 30, political scientist Felipe D’Avila launched his campaign with strong criticism of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) , whom he classified as “incompetent” and without “character”.

“What has no chance is Brazil in the hands of these two who destroyed Brazil. That doesn’t stand a chance”, said D’Avila during the convention held this Saturday afternoon, in the south zone of São Paulo, while criticizing what he called ‘cynicism’ on the part of analysts who point out that there are only two viable options in the dispute. . D’Avila did not directly name the two opponents in most comments.

“Whoever destroyed Brazil has no chance, now come and pose that you are going to save Brazil. Brazil will continue to sink. Because they are incompetent. Because they lack character, they lack courage, they lack honoring the position they occupy”, added the presidential candidate.

The confirmation of the political scientist as Novo’s candidate for the Planalto was already expected, as anticipated by Estadão at the beginning of the month. The “thoroughbred” slate of the legend will have federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (MG) as deputy.

D’Avila’s criticisms of Lula and Bolsonaro were not restricted to a single moment of the speech. In several passages of the inaugural speech of the campaign, the candidate criticized the management of PT governments and the corruption scandals of the period and the constant attacks by Jair Bolsonaro on democracy.

“Whoever honors the presidency of the Republic, honors the Constitution, honors the electoral system, honors the rules of the game and does not try to sabotage Brazilian democracy”, said D’Avila, before adding: “Whoever honors politics is not a thief who creates the biggest corruption scheme in this country and now he comes to pose as innocent. It doesn’t deserve to be president, it doesn’t deserve to be anything in this country. He deserves to be in jail.”

Before, the political scientist had already referred to the years of PT government and the economic legacy of the period – according to him, the worst economic recession in history. The only nominal mention of Jair Bolsonaro came towards the end of the speech, when he mentioned names who fought for freedom and democracy in Brazil – among which he mentioned Joaquim Nabuco, Ulysses Guimarães and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

“There were some species of Jair Bolsonaro before, like Floriano Peixoto and others. Who defended (democracy)? Paulistas, like Prudente de Morais, like Campo Sales, like Rodrigues Alves, who defended democracy and freedom and did not let Brazil become a country of dictators. It was the fight for freedom that we have democracy today,” he said.

“The biggest electoral cable of a right-wing populist is a left-wing populist. While they fight, nobody is fighting for you.”

Regarding his candidacy, the presidential candidate highlighted the union of the party to launch its own ticket, according to him guided by “values ​​and principles”. D’Avila also defended reforms as a catalyst for job creation and highlighted the need to unify the country, mentioning the diversity of race, creed and gender as a potentiality to be exploited – and not used as a divisive factor.

most popular speech

New Party leaders attended the convention in São Paulo, such as the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, who advised the party’s pre-candidates to simplify the speech to the electorate.

“We have to adapt, say that we want to generate more jobs. To say that we defend the Tax Reform and the Fiscal Reform is very difficult to understand”, said Zema, emphasizing that this does not mean losing the values ​​of the legend.

The strategy, according to the Minas Gerais governor, is to make the guidelines more “absorbable” by the general public.

Also during the convention, the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo Vinicius Poit stated that he is the only name that will not use the resources of the electoral fund to compete in the state race. “This is the only candidacy that does not use a fundão and that relies on the citizen, with a crowdfunding that already has more than 1,500 people. It is the only candidate that has a plan,” he said.



