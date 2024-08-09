“In every healthy democracy popular sovereignty and justice are essential and inseparable pillars to guarantee the rule of law. And in Venezuela they were evidently disregarded“. This was stated to Adnkronos by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, regarding the arrest of the Venezuelan opposition deputy Williams Davila, who in an interview given to the Piazza Mastai press agency had denounced the methods of the Maduro regime.

According to the FdI representative, Davila’s arrest “represents the denial of the fundamental right of a people to regain their freedom after 25 years of oppression and poverty and would have liked to do so through free elections. But the lack of clarity on the votes, which took place in a climate of extreme tension, and on their outcome – as denounced by the opposition and all international observers – once again got the better of the will of a people to elect, free from any conditioning, their president”, continues Cirielli.

“And to add insult to injury, thousands of people have been arrested in Venezuela since the disputed presidential elections. An authoritarian left-wing government, that of Venezuela, is now confirmed as a shameful communist dictatorship, adopting a strategy of fear and intimidation not only against opposition leaders but also against citizens who do not recognize the election results“, adds the Deputy Foreign Minister of Fdi.

“At the Farnesina a new office was established a permanent task force to monitor developments in Venezuela. Continuous monitoring will be carried out, in coordination with the Italian Embassy in Caracas and the two consulates in Caracas and Maracaibo, of the evolution of the political situation in the country and of the problems related to political opponents and Italian citizens subject to measures by local authorities, the silence of the Italian left and the Five Stars is regrettable and surprising”, concludes Cirielli.