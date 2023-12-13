Justice, Davigo: “Nordio speaks nonsense, his reform is smoke and mirrors”

Piercamillo Davigo he doesn't mince words to define the justice reform that the Minister of Justice is working on Nordio: “It's about smoke in the eyes. The government – Davigo tells La Stampa – wants obedient prosecutors. Objectively, the justice system in Italy doesn't work, but let's talk about it separation from the careers And science fiction“. The former prosecutor of “Clean Hands” goes into detail about that provision. “Nordio is talking nonsense, he says there would be a separate and independent pm but is not so. The lawyers of the Criminal Chambers thus believe they will obtain equality with prosecutors. But if a prosecutor calls for the conviction of a defendant whom he believes to be innocent, he commits the crime of slander. If, however, a lawyer tells the judge not to acquit his client because he is Jack the Ripper, risks being punished for unfaithful patronage and disclosure of professional secrecy… What are we talking about?”.

Davigo is critical of every point of the reform of the Keeper of the Seals Carlo Nordio: “Like those that preceded it, it is only finhaled to pull the wool over our eyes of citizens – he explains – to hide the real problems of justice which objectively does not work. We have few magistrates. Calculated on population numbers, they are half the European average. Yet, they produce a lot, even if sometimes at the expense of quality: define double the procedures compared to their French colleagues and four times more than their German counterparts. The real problem in Italy is the number of trials. Let's then take the topic of prescription, with Greece, we are the only European country to have it prescription which runs during the trials. Everywhere, when the trial begins, the deadlines are suspended. It's like saying that since the trains arrive late, from now on when the scheduled arrival time is reached, the trains stop and the passengers get off in the open countryside. Crazy stuff!”.

