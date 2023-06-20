The court of Brescia sentenced to one year and three months (suspended sentence) plus the payment of 20,000 euros Piercamillo Davigo, former member of the CSM and former magistrate symbol of the Mani Pulite pool for disclosure of official secrecy in the investigation into the alleged lodge Hungary. The former magistrate was accused of revealing and secretly using the minutes of the Hungary Lodge given by the former external lawyer of ENI, Piero Amara, to the Milan prosecutor’s office.

The lawyers had asked for acquittal. At the time the statement was read, Davigo was not in the courtroom. His lawyers had asked for full acquittal. The sentence device was read in the courtroom of the Court of Assizes of Brescia by the president of the first criminal section, Roberto Spanò. The trial against Piercamillo Davigo had begun on May 24, 2022. Ten hearings, during which all the main leaders of the judiciary and the CSM of the 2018-2022 season were called to testify.