Davigo case, Renzi: “Ermini became vice president of the CSM thanks to the Palamara method and I am one of those who can testify”

As it kicks off it togas strike regarding the Cartabia law on the CSM, there is a clash between the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi and the vice president of the CSM David Ermini, which has (already) announced the lawsuit. In her latest book, “The monster“the former premier in fact wrote that”Ermini will go down in history as the vice president of the CSM who receives a member of the CSM, one of the most authoritative and visible, moreover, Piercamillo Davigoand burns or destroys the official material, coming from the Milan prosecutor’s office, which Davigo he hands over to him, proving the existence of a secret lodge that would have an impact on the life of the institutions “.

READ ALSO: Renzi: “Consip plots to hit me. My friends illegally intercepted”

The passage refers to the story of the lawyer’s interrogations Piero Amara on the so-called lodge Hungary. “Claiming that I would have destroyed official material from the Milan prosecutor’s office by eliminating the body of the crimehe retorted Ermini, is a rash and false statement. Senator Matteo Renzi will answer before the judicial authorities “.

Thus, a political adventure that began years ago in the Florentine province leads to the hardest of clashes: at the time of the rise from Palazzo Vecchio to Palazzo Chigi, it reconstructs theHandleRenzi took his trusted friend with him to Rome Davidwho was first elected to Parliament in the ranks of the Democratic Party and then to the vice-presidency of the CSM. A path that, in the reply to the announcement of the lawsuit, Renzi he retraced distilling poison.

Erminiwrote the leader of Italia Viva, “has become vice president of the CSM thanks to the Palamara method and I am one of those who can testify to it. Ermini’s Roman dinners, since the last legislature, are numerous and all verifiable and verifiable. The story of him as a candidate for mayor rejected in Figline Valdarno, an aspiring provincial councilor, then as a parliamentarian and as a candidate for vice president of the CSM is full of anecdotes that will be pleasant to tell “.

Ermini he counterattacked: “I will never allow anyone to question my institutional loyalty which is and will always be free from conditioning.” Also Pier Ferdinando Casini he did not read with particular pleasure the previews of Renzi’s book. But not for a matter of lawsuit charges. More for a matter of etiquette, convenience, opportunity.

Renzi in fact claims that, in the days of the negotiations for the Quirinale, Casini read him the speech prepared in view of an election to the Colle, complete with a papal citation. “Obviously my speech never existed, said Casini, the quote from John Paul II in my head, this one does “.

Cirielli (Fdi): “The Renzi-Ermini case? A truly miserable institutional story”

To intervene on the tussle political-judicial between the vice president of the CSM and the former premier is also the quaestor of the Chamber and deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Edmondo Cirielli declaring: “The exchange of accusations between Erminivice president of CsmAnd Matteo RenziPrime Minister at the time of his appointment, are of unprecedented gravity and uncover one truly miserable institutional affair. Beyond the merits, which we hope will be fully clarified in court, it outlines a truly bleak picture. It is the confirmation that, after it Palamara scandalthe President of the Republic, as head of Csmshould have asked for its dissolution and not be satisfied with a few resignation however, not of all those involved “.

According to the deputy of the Brothers of Italy Cirielli the case Renzi-Ermini highlights how “the rose water reform of the Minister of Grace and Justice, Marta CartabiaHas not “solved the problem” at all. “And in recent years, Cirielli stresses, dozens of very important appointments have been made that needed a Csm fully legitimized and not of one dominated by the left currents fully involved in the system, as numerous interceptions demonstrate, and mysteriously escaping from any responsibility “. “I will submit a question for this purpose to the Keeper of Sealsconcludes the commissioner of the Chamber, to find out what he intends to do for the part of his competence to restore dignity to this important constitutional body“.

Renzi: “Open case? A trial to criminalize Leopolda “

In addition to Davigo casethe leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renziin his newsletter Enews go back to talking aboutOpen inquiry. “I have kept my smile over the years. And I don’t intend to lose it. Also because I know that the Open investigation will reveal itself for what it is: a political process to politics, as we have said. In the end, the only thing that hurts me is that they tried to criminalize Leopolda “, declares the former prime minister.

“This is a country where politics is not in fashion. Over the years Leopolda has created a model, a format, but above all she has spread enthusiasm for civil commitment, helping to transform ideas into laws. And showing that no, we are not all the same Leopolda it was, is, will be the home of those who love politics, commitment, education, culture “, he adds Renzi.

“L’Open inquiry tried to ‘dirty’ the image. To make it an ugly, negative thing to distance yourself from. And this hurts me because I know the ideality and the beauty of so many people who exchanged hopes in the warehouses of that ancient railway station. Leopolda is not the screen of a criminal association, as some media have tried to lead people to believe. There Leopolda it is a beautiful space of freedom “, he stresses again Renzi.

“There Leopolda“it is” a community of people, it is not an assembly. They are emotions, not transfers and statements. They can call me a monster, they can say what they want about us, about our character, about our mistakes. But Leopolda is the story and the life of Claudia as of many of us who believe in politics and who love our country. That’s all, just this. But this is much nicer than they think “, concludes the leader of Italia Viva.

