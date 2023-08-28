Davigo: “Prosecutor’s guarantee of independence is mandatory prosecution”

“The guarantee of the prosecutor’s independence is the mandatory nature of the prosecution, i.e. the judge’s control over the activity of the prosecutor”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Davigo: “Trials depend very little on the magistrates”

“Processes depend very little on the magistrates who conduct them, who can cause trouble but hardly extraordinarily positive things”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event. “If the defendants collaborate – he continues – and the witnesses tell the truth, things are discovered, otherwise one can be very good but otherwise it is difficult for the investigations to lead to anything positive. The magistrate is not present otherwise he would be a witness. Every once in a while some criminal system falls apart, and for some reason people decide to cooperate and the domino effect continues”.

Davigo: “Non-transparent parties, an Italian tragedy”

“As long as the money was there, no entrepreneur ever thought of being extorted. When they finished they began to commit crimes among themselves. The parties are not very transparent, this is the Italian tragedy. We created the antibiotic resistant strains. The forces in charge of criminal activity select the criminal activity, we take the less skilled ones and the others have not yet been caught”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Davigo: “Administrative corruption has remained as it is”

“Decentralized administrative corruption has remained unchanged or perhaps it has increased. In Italy the average cost of public works is double the European average. What’s more, we often see that the works are not done as they should: the Romans invented concrete, the Colosseum is still standing”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Tangentopoli, Davigo: “If some parties have survived, it is because the exponents have not spoken”

“Tangentopoli? If any party has survived, it is because the exponents of that party have not spoken. Whoever keeps these secrets acquires a very high power of blackmail, and it doesn’t matter that he uses it ”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Tangentopoli, Davigo: “We put them in jail because they stole”

“We locked them up because they stole, not to get them to talk. If someone who pays bribes comes to say the names of those he paid, to whom do you want him to pay ”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Corruption, Davigo: “Mental reserve for which white-collar workers should be treated differently”

“There is a mental reservation that white-collar offenders should be treated differently than ordinary offenders. The destruction of the technical bodies of the public administration, which is no longer able to carry out checks and almost all planning is outsourced. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Davigo: “To seriously go to jail you have to be arrested in the act”

“The Italian judicial system is highly inefficient because it has much longer proceedings than in other countries”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event. “Decisions – he continues – when they arrive, can hardly be carried out. In criminal matters, apart from the fact that the years in prison that the judges give are 9 months, it happens that if the sentence to be expiated is not more than 4 years, one is entrusted to social services. To really go to jail you have to either be idiotic enough to get arrested in the act, be a homeless foreigner, be a terrorist. For all the others, many more processes are carried out than those carried out in other countries”.

Davigo: “Italy imports crime because it is convenient for criminals”

“The rate of repression cannot be different from that of neighboring countries. Italy imports crime because it is convenient for criminals. There was no way to decriminalize crimes”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Abuse of office, Davigo: “If Italy is suppressed, it violates the Merida convention”

“The abuse of office is identical to the Merida convention, if it is suppressed Italy violates it”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event.

Career separation, Davigo: “The best guarantee is to have prosecutors who are right as judge”

“The citizen’s best guarantee is to have a prosecutor who thinks like the judge, the reforms have already made sure that there are no more steps. Nowhere in the world is the prosecutor the same as the defender. He means to overthrow the Constitution ”. Thus Piercamillo Davigo, former magistrate and member of the CSM in La Piazza, the event of Affaritaliani.it, when asked about the separation of careers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

