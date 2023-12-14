Davigo, Travaglio also teases him for the phrase “a shame about those suicides, because you lose your sources”

Piercamillo Davigo he ended up at the center of the storm for a sentence uttered in an interview on a radio programme. The former magistrate of Clean hands was attached by everyone for the harshness of that statement, but now Marco's Il Fatto Quotidiano has also appeared in response to the appeal of those who point the finger at him Labor, a newspaper that has always been very close to the positions of the former prosecutor. Davigo's exit is defined without half measures”a truly unfortunate phrase“. During the chat with Fedez on “Mucchio Selvaggio”, the prosecutor expressed himself like this.

When he is reminded the suicide episode Of Raul Gardini he replies, “Of course I'm sorry. First of all, if someone decides to commit suicide you lose him as a source of information”. For the president of the Union of Criminal Chambers, Francesco Petrelli, – continues Il Fatto – “dignity, people's lives are an asset which must prevail over any other need for verification, otherwise we have a barbaric idea of ​​the process and the role of the judiciary”. The former magistrate Tiziana Parenti also spoke, with tones that reveal the contrasts that he had in Milan with the pool: “We should remember that Davigo is not justicebut he is only one of the interpreters and the good ones usually don't make any noise“.

