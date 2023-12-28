Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Canadian star, Alphonso Davies, 23 years old, the German defender of Bayern Munich, revealed that he has been keeping the shirt of the Argentine star, the “legend” Lionel Messi, who bears the number 10, at his home in Canada, since he exchanged his shirt with “The Flea”, in his team’s match against… French Paris Saint-Germain in February 2023, when Messi was a player in the team, and the match was part of the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

Messi refused to give his shirt to Davis three years before that, specifically in 2020, when he was still a player in Barcelona, ​​due to the heavy defeat that “Barca” suffered from “Bayern” 2-8, in the same European Championship, where he was told at the time that “the flea » Angry, upset, and very upset after this crushing defeat, and he is not willing to give his shirt to anyone.

However, Davis did not give up, and repeated the attempt in “Princes’ Park” last February, and succeeded in exchanging his shirt with the shirt of the “Legend” star, who was calmer at the time.

The question that has been raised recently: What did Alphonso Davies do with Messi's shirt?

The answer came from the player himself, who posted on his Instagram account a picture of the shirt with the Saint-Germain logo, noting that he had placed it in a “prominence” in the “closet” of his possessions from the various awards and medals he had obtained throughout his football career, and admitting that he has loved Messi, ever since. He was a young boy, and he could not imagine that the day would come when he would play in front of him.

Messi lost with Saint-Germain in the return match 0-2 at the Allianz Arena, leaving the tournament, and that match was the last of the “flea” era in European championships, after which he moved last summer to Inter Miami in the American League.

In a different context, Alphonso Davies' name has been linked to a move to Real Madrid, as he has so far refused to renew his contract with Bayern, which expires in the summer of 2025, unless he receives a significant increase in his salary.

Alphonso Davies, born on November 2, 2000, is Liberian by birth and Canadian by nationality. He began his professional career with the Vancouver Whitecaps until 2018, after which he moved to Bayern Munich in 2019. He played for the Canadian youth teams under 15, 17 and 18 years old, and was promoted to the senior national team in 2017.