The transfer market continues to focus much of the attention of the world of football. The clubs do not stop looking for the best reinforcements for their squads and have scouts spread all over the world following the evolution of their possible objectives.
One of the players who promises to be the protagonist next summer, always with the permission of Kylian Mbappé, is Alphonso Davies.
More news on the transfer market
Several big players in Europe are interested in the Canadian player, in fact, our colleagues from 90min in England report that both Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid have asked to be kept informed of the situation the player is going through in Munich. .
What’s more, 90min in England adds that Bayern could be preparing an improvement to its contract that it renewed in 2020, which ends in June 2025.
At 22 years old, Davies is one of the best left backs in the world and since his professional debut in 2016, he has attracted the attention of big clubs for his power.
“There is interest from many teams. I am sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs interested in signing Davies. There are also several Premier League clubs, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We will see what happens,” said Nick Huoseh, the player’s agent.
At Real Madrid they see Davies as the ideal player for that left-handed back who, after the departure of Marcelo, has been left orphaned, since Mendy has not been the same again with so many injuries and Fran García still has a long way to go. At the moment no offer has been made for the player, but the season is long and until the transfer market opens anything can happen.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Davies #agent #confirms #Real #Madrids #interest #Bayern #side