Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025 instead of Carlos Sainz. For almost a month it has obviously been the most repeated driver transfer operation in the world of Formula 1, together with two other questions that are still circulating without answers: who will replace Hamilton in Mercedes? Where will Sainz go once the season at Ferrari is over?

Even in these cases there is no shortage of rumors about the names of the drivers who will take over from Hamilton and the teams that will welcome the Spaniard in 2025. For #55, however, the team that seemed closest to the winner of two GPs in his career would seem to be the Sauberwhich in 2026 However, a collaboration will begin with Audi. The German company, which will also make its debut in F1 as a power unit manufacturer, is also fresh from success in the last Dakar Rally with Sainz, even if in this case we mean the Ferrari driver's father.

An aspect that could facilitate the Iberian driver's transition to the current Stake F1 team for 2025, before the expected transformation into Audi. Regardless of the connection between the Sainz family and Audi, the team would seem the perfect destination for a former F1 driver like Anthony Davidsonwho explained his motivations during the last pre-season tests: “I assume it will happen – declared the Englishman – I just think it is a great place for an experienced and professional driver like him to help grow a new team. It's still Sauber, of course, but there will be new people within the team who want to make their mark on Formula 1, and I think he will be a brilliant pilot to help guide and measure aspirations – perhaps even a little too optimistic – in some moments”.

For the former Minardi, BAR, Honda and Super Aguri, Sainz is therefore the perfect profile: “I think it's a excellent driver – he added – we also see it at Ferrari, when sometimes the strategy falters a bit, going slightly off track, he is always there to bring everything back into place and keep his feet on the ground. I see him as a figure of reference, a pilot who speaks with authority. I believe that if he were to show up at Audi, It wouldn't surprise me at all“. To further consider Sainz's move possible, again according to Davidson, there would also be the presence of Andreas Seidl as CEO, who was Team Principal of McLaren during the Iberian's experience in Woking: “Exactly like that. There's that working relationship there.”