The main unknown is whether Modric, recovered in record time from his muscle problem in his left leg, will start or wait his turn from the bench. If Carletto considers that the risk is minimal, he will hand over the baton of command to the Balkan and will arrange the block with which he devastated Barça at the Camp Nou to open wide the doors of the Cup final, the same one that also subjugated the Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The numbers – three victories in three games, eight goals for and none against – accredit the power of that ultra-attacking eleven that an Osasuna would have to face, facing the most transcendental game in the almost 103-year history of the Navarrese club.

From the pit to the top?



After leaving Fuentes, Arnedo, Nàstic de Tarragona, Betis, Sevilla and Athletic in the gutter, Jagoba Arrasate’s troupe unapologetically goes to the joust with a patrician opponent whom Osasuna has never been able to harass in the eight previous clashes that they have kept in the Copa del Rey, but the one they managed to contain this season at home in the League, stopping short the streak of six consecutive victories with which Real Madrid began the regularity championship.

Arrasate took advantage of the comfortable league situation of his squad to reserve some of his footballers most punished for the accumulation of minutes against Barça on Tuesday and, despite being outnumbered for more than an hour, his team brushed the machada in the Camp Nou.

The performance in the Barça fief confirmed the ability of a squad that has the opportunity to bring the first title to the showcases of El Sadar, less than four years after certifying their return to the elite of Spanish football and when it has not elapsed not a decade since the goals by David García and Javi Flaño in the Nova Creu Alta that prevented a relegation to Second B covered in apocalyptic overtones for the rojillos. The central defender raised in Tajonar, who had made his debut that season with the first team, is now a full international with Spain. Yet another example of how times have changed for Osasuna, who is willing to break the bank at La Cartuja.

-Probable alignments:



Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Moncayola, Unai García, David García, Manu Sánchez, Moi Gómez, Torró, Rubén García, Oroz, Abde and Chimy Ávila.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee).

Time 10:00 p.m.

Stadium: La Cartuja.

TV: 1 / Let’s go.