“And Alex, how’s it going?”

When the usual talk between the journalists and Carlos Alcaraz has already begun, the Murcian insists on directing his gaze towards one of the monitors that reflect the results in the conference room. At that moment, Alejandro Davidovich from Málaga is fighting against the Dane Holger Rune and things are looking good, despite the fact that the Andalusian missed a juicy 15-40 with 5-4, two options to close the match, before Access to the round of 16 is decided by the fate of the super tie break; that is, in a tiebreaker to 10 points.

The 8-5 income leads one to think that Davidovich is very close to victory, but in tennis two points are two worlds, and the fence of the promising young Nordic, already number six in the world, is narrowing. With 8-8, the Spanish tennis player has a lump in his throat and, seized with tension, he decides to try one of those striking spoon serves. But Rune guesses the intention. Next, the blonde sentenced (6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6(8), in 3h 59m), so he will face the winner of the fight between Tiafoe in the next season and Grigor Dimitrov (rain suspended).

More information

Before the Spaniard begins the conversation with the special envoys, he addresses the local press, who fire at him because they do not fully understand that in these match circumstances he could have been capable of attempting such a risky maneuver, accepted in the regulations and that At the end of the day, it’s all or nothing: if it comes out, it’s on the video networks and if it doesn’t work, too. Davidovich, frank, admits that his nerves, the moment, have taken him. “Why not do it?” he answers first. “But I don’t know how I can explain it, but you’re down there and everyone yells, so you end up getting nervous…”, the Andalusian, 24 years old and 34th in the world, later reasons; a player who pursues regularity, the jump, and who in other times had a tendency to get carried away with tricks that only the most creative minds imagine. And risky.

During the shift with the Spanish journalists, the man from Malaga opens up more and does an exercise in contrition. “I am going to say it with an Andalusian term: I was shit. He hadn’t made any serve from below in the entire game and perhaps he thought he was surprised… But it hasn’t been like that. I didn’t want to play the point, I was shaking and it’s one more experience that I take with me. I don’t know what would have happened if I had played brave, next time it will be ”, he introduces.

“If people are a bit intelligent, they will know that for that reason shot [tiro] I’m not going to lose the game”, continues Davidovich, who in 2017, as a junior, won the London trophy. “Simply, he has been braver than me. when i had both match pointshe has uploaded to the network and then he has made a ace. It has been braver. The points are very long and you have to keep playing; maybe there would be a right at 9-8, I raise the net and beat it… Who knows what happens… ”, he explains; “In the end, you have to accept what is and when you’re screwed up, you have to accept it, because if you’re lying to yourself. And that’s not good. I recognize it and I have told my team when I have seen them; I was very tense at 8-8 and the first thing that came to my mind came out, and that’s it…”.

Asked if he would have been able to do something similar, Rune replies: “No, I wouldn’t. But each player is different and has his own style. I think he would have trusted to make a strong serve, as I have done when I have saved the two match points. But each person is each person… He hasn’t dropped the ball, so I was afraid he was going to do something different. When I saw him, I ran and hit him where he wasn’t. Maybe I was a bit lucky, but I was right”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.