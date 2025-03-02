The Czech Tomas Machac won his first professional title on Saturday by defeating 7-6 (6) and 6-2 to Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to conquer the title in the Acapulco tennis open. With 95 % of points won with the first Machac service, it left an opponent who fought on the first set, but after losing it in ‘Tie Break’ it lowered its performance.

In the first manga the two rivals imposed conditions in their serve and caused the tiebreaker due to sudden death, in which they lined in a great duel until the Czech won a point in the 7-6 to go ahead. Precise with the serve and with a good defense Tomas made a break in the sixth game that marked the course of the final because from there Davidovich Fokina was not so sure.

Placed in the twenty -fifth place in the world classification, Machac was patient, saved a single opportunity to break against and violated the service of his opponent in the eighth ‘Game’.

Acapulco, ATP 500 tournament, devalued this year in the round of the round of 16 in which several favorites abandoned by a stomach infection whose cause has not been clarified by the organizers, which opened the ‘draw’ and had in the semifinals one of the eight favorites, Machac, sown as eighth preclassified.

Machac became the second Czech champion in the Mexican tournament, after Jiri Novak took the title in 1998.

The Mexican Open is the main Latin American tournament, which has had the presence of the majority of the best tennis players of the twentieth century except the Swiss Roger Federer and the Italian Janik Sinner.

As every year, the contest, endowed with a prize bag of two million 763,440 dollars, serves as a preamble to the 1,000 Master Tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami, which are held in March.