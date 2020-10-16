Dominion, confusion and resurrection. It was the phases that he lived Alexander Davidovich (21 years old) in his quarterfinal match madness of the Cologne ATP 250 against the Austrian Dennis Novak. After a tough battle of 1 hour and 55 minutes, the Malaga native managed to seal his ticket to the semifinals of the German tournament for a score of 6-3, 2-6 and 6-3.

The first set was quite a lesson in tenacity by Davidovich. The Malaga player conceded a 0-2 start, but his face was overflowing with tranquility. He recovered, but faltered with another break against when he had put the tie in the light. From that moment, Davidovich was unflappable and chained four consecutive games who gave him the set (3-6), with a final blank serve.

Alex’s streak soon came to an end. After a marathon first game where the Spanish got the break on his fourth chance, he got stuck again with the subsequent serve to consolidate his advantage. He lost it blank. It was time to continue rowing, and more so when three double faults completely blocked the Spanish head, who delivered the second set without winning a single serve.

Davidovich’s short-circuit remained clear at the beginning of the third set, with a new break against and 2-0 down. But if the man from Malaga has something, it is courage. It resurfaced again with a break to put end to a bleeding end of 7 consecutive games Novak and get fully into the game. The reaction was tremendous, demonstrating an enviable physical power to reach impossible balls. The left-handers, the star of Malaga’s hit, also worked in the final stretch to lead him to victory. Second semifinal of his sports career, after Estoril. Now only Alexander Zverev separates him from his first final …