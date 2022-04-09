The main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 starts this Sunday with a Spanish representative in the order of play that starts at 11:00. Alejandro Davidovich faces the American Marcos Giron not before 1:00 p.m. (Tennis TV) And if he wins, he will be Novak Djokovic’s first rival in the Serb’s return to the court, who has not played since losing in the Dubai ATP 500 quarterfinals against the Czech Jiri Vesely at the end of February.

Davidovich meets Giron for the first time in one of four first-round matches which are played on the first day of the Monegasque tournament. The others are Dimitrov-Basilashvili, Lajovic-Krajinovic and Fucsovics-Harris.

Zapata and Munar advance in the previous

This Saturday, two of the representatives of the Navy in the previous one advanced to the second round. Bernabé Zapata, who came on as an alternate, defeated the third-seeded Korean Soonwoo Kwon (6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2. The Valencian faces Joao Sousa (13th) on Sunday. The Portuguese eliminated Carlos Taberner (double 6-1). Later, Jaume Munar (10th) easily got rid of the Polish guest Hugo Nys (double 6-2) and will seek the pass to the main draw against the German Oscar Otte (7th).