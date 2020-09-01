As he had done earlier this year at the Australian Open, Alejandro Davidovich released his record of victories at the US Open by winning in a rare five-set match against Austrian Dennis Novak (27 years and 85th in the world): 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6 and 6-0.

Davidovich started with some doubts that made him deliver the first set after a disastrous start (1-4). Little by little, the man from Malaga reassembled and controlled the match with two good sets in which he took advantage, although in the fourth, when he seemed thrown for victory, he disconnected again. The luck for him is that Novak totally left him in the fifth and final. Delivered, the Austrian did not give a racket with a ball. Bad serves and 12 unforced errors made him lose to the push of an Alex who refined (only two errors in the last quarter). In the second round the Polish Hurkacz will be measured, who easily beat the German Gojowzcyk (6-3, 6-4 and 6-4).

Coric and Tsitsipas, a lot for Andújar and Ramos

Without being in his best moment of form, Borna Coric was much superior to Pablo Andújar (34 years and 56th) and qualified for the second round of the US Open after beating the Spanish with some ease and in three sets: 7-5, 6 -3 and 6-1 at 2:21. The Croatian, 27th favorite who became the 12th in the world in 2018, went from less to more, but from the beginning it was seen that he had total control of the game. With 12 direct aces, Coric closed well all his serves except one in the first set and during the match he broke that of Andújar six times, whom he had never faced. In total, the Balkan placed 42 winners, with great aggression and rises to the net (22/31). Now the Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero awaits him, who could with the Russian Evgeny Donskoy also in three sets (6-3, 6-3 and 7-5).

Even less history had in the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the great favorites for the final victory, and Albert Ramos, who saw a gale pass over him (6-2, 6-1 and 6-1 in 1h: 38. 38 winners of the Greek against only 7 of the Barcelona. An example of the abysmal difference between one and the other on the track. A shame, because Abert does not just have continuity in his attempt to return to be among the best. In his case, the stoppage has hurt him. Tsitsipas swept his serve (35/39 points with firsts) and did not have to work hard to advance to the second round, where a rival that looks easy awaits: Cressy or Kovalik.



Results of the day.