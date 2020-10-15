The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich won the former world number three, Grand Slam and Davis Cup champion the Croatian Marin Cilic, 3-6, 7-6 (3) and 6-2, and was placed in the rooms final of the indoor tournament in Cologne (Germany). Davidovich had arrived in Cologne without knowing victory in three previous indoor matches, but here he has adapted his game to the fast German track.

The key to the match was the tiebreaker of the second set, where Davidovich won the last four consecutive points, and the comeback of this heat where he was down 2-0. Alejandro completed his victory with a direct serve, in two hours and 24 minutes. The Spanish will face in the quarterfinals against the austrian Denis Novak, who had defeated the French Benoit Paire on Wednesday, 6-3 and 6-4. “Now I am more stable”, acknowledged Davidovich, who works on the mental aspect with a psychologist. “I do meditation and that helps me not to have so many ups and downs,” he said.

Verdasco, eliminated by Zverev

The Spanish Fernando Verdasco no was able to overcome the second round of the tournament in Cologne (Germany) when losing against the first favorite, the German Alexander Zverev by 6-4 and 6-1 in 63 minutes of the game. The serve of the German, 7 direct services, and that the Madrilenian did not got no break option throughout the match, explain the difference that there was in the German indoor track. Both players had previously met on five occasions with three wins for Zverev.