After achieving his first win against a top-10 on Tuesday against world number 8, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Alejandro Davidovich added another career milestone by beating Lucas Pouille in straight sets (6-2 and 7-6 (2)): at 21, he is the youngest Spanish tennis player to reach the quarterfinals of a 1,000 Masters since Rafa Nadal in Miami 2008. The Spaniard achieved it for the 20th time, the Malaga player makes his debut in the top rounds of the category. On Friday he will face another challenge looking for a harder still, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who could with a specialist on earth like the Chilean Christian Garín (6-3 and 6-4).

Davidovich took advantage of the confidence boost from his victory against Berrettini to overcome a rival, the 27-year-old Frenchman and 86th in the world., which is far from that fresh and brave player who was 10th in the ranking. The injuries have diminished him a lot. In fact, last year he was completely blank due to a left shoulder ailment. “There were doubts that he would be able to play normally again,” he acknowledged a few days ago. He is seen out of shape and with low self-esteem, quite the opposite of what Alejandro transmits, who overcomes another barrier, that of the top-50 in which he enters for the first time (he is virtually 48th).

The game was much easier than expected for Davidovich, who from the beginning found the cracks in Pouille’s serve. and he delved into them until he made two breaks to score the first set. The truth is that the Spanish did nothing to write home about and the Frenchman’s mistakes helped him a lot, who only hit the spot from time to time against Alex’s second services. The second set was more contested because the Fuengirola player was perhaps a little confident after taking a break advantage and lost his turn to serve for the first time. After he sprained his left ankle and had to be treated by the tournament physio, although after the scare he continued to play without problems. Then he endured with personality in his worst moment of play, which coincided with the best of a Pouille who was stopped by some discomfort in the side, and closed the victory in the tiebreaker without having to resort to an unwanted third set.

