03/02/2025



Updated at 5:30 p.m.





There had been three years without playing a final, Montecarlo 2022, and Alejandro Davidovich It has already accumulated two in the first two months of 2025. A confirmation that the work follows the appropriate path, but wants to finally round up with its first title. At the moment, Stefanos Tsitsipas left him without a prize in the 1,000 Monegasco Masters; Miomir Kecmanovic snatched the trophy at Delray Beach two weeks ago, and this weekend, at the Acapulco ATP 500, it was Tomas Machac, 24, who denied him complete joy (7-6 (6) and 6-2). “The good is expected,” admitted the Malaga giving another opportunity for the future.

The Spanish, 48 of the world, could not with the arrogance that the Czech deployed, who completed eleven ‘Aces’ and won 95 % of the points that were played with his first service (37 of 39). A devastating percentage for Davidovich’s aspirations when playing the rest. However, he managed to take the first set to the ‘tie break’, but there Machac had some more patience and consistency and took the advantage to his score.

Despite this great service, Davidovich’s good job (20 winners, 31 errors) offered him an opportunity to break in the second game of the second chapter, but the Czech was not surprised and turned off the option to become even more dangerous. The Malaga ended his ideas, and the forces, and succumbed from there to discouragement, as had already happened two weeks ago in Delray Beach.

In that tournament, Davidovich even had two match balls against Kecmanovic, but could not catch her. That lost option he tasted the rest of the meeting, because he could not strengthen his advantage of 5-2 and saw how the Serbian took out his entire whipping arsenal to, little by little, undermine his trust and turn the scoreboard.









In Acapulco, Davidovich’s hand also trembled too much after not having achieved the opportunity to ‘break’ with 2-1, and Machac chained five consecutive games to leave the Spanish again with the finalist trophy. «He has taken incredible and there was no way to find failures with his first serve. I have tried to continue there in case I had a downturn, but it has been impossible, ”he analyzed.

Although with the feeling that there is tennis to achieve a third chance in this 2025 and fight again for that first ATP title. At the moment, it is tenth in the ranking of the course after these two finals, in Delray Beach and Acapulco. “I arrive with confidence to the two 1,000 masters that come (Indian Wells and Miami),” he warns.