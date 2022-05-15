A blood test would have been enough to help Davide Bistrot that day in the emergency room. The anger of his mom and dad

The heartbreaking story of this 18-year-old boy dates back to last 2021, precisely on the night between 13 and 14 July. Davide Bistrot he lost his life in a way that still has not found an explanation and his parents continue to ask for justice and pretend to know the truth.

Davide had gone to the Belluno emergency room because he was accusing a bad headache and had the He retched. No hospitalization, the eighteen-year-old was sent home. His mom then found him lifeless in her bed.

The words of Davide Bistrot’s parents

His case was almost closed, but now the investigation continues and his parents point the finger at the emergency room doctor. Here are the words of mom and dad:

We were told that the blood test would allow the simple verification of the missing values: sodium, potassium, magnesium. Davide was a young, healthy and fit boy. A more accurate examination and, indeed, a simple blood test could easily have suggested the correct diagnosis, also in relation to the other obvious symptoms he was experiencing, such as headache and vomiting. And, a simple administration of the deficient substances, could have saved his life.

When Davide Bistrot was discharged from the emergency room that day, he couldn’t even manage to to walk. The family went on to explain that the doctor of the health facility who visited him did not ascertain no diagnosis. And he didn’t subject it to a thorough and thorough one methodological process.