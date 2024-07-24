The Director did not give a explanation in-depth about his decision, but he suggested that he is ready for a “new adventure.” The possibilities are many: he could have moved to another team or he could have decided to start his own video game company, just as it is possible that he wants to leave the world of video games to pursue another career. For now, these are just assumptions and we will have to wait for Soliani himself to give us more information.

David Soliani Creative Director of Ubisoft Milan and one of the minds behind the Mario + Rabbids series for Nintendo Switch, has announced that he has left the company French.

Soliani’s words

Soliani’s communication took place via social media, as you can see in the tweet written below in English.

Soliani wrote: “Hello everyone. After 25 years, 11 of which spent working with Nintendo on Mario+Rabbids alongside our incredible community of players, I have decided to leave Ubisoft to embark on a new adventure. I can’t say anything else. Thank you so much for everything, really.”

Soliani closes the tweet with a photo of a video game event he attended and during which he was moved by the presentation of Mario + Rabbids, a demonstration of passion for his work that cannot fail to be appreciated.

Of course, we wish him all the best for his new projects and hope to see what he will be working on soon. The most recent game his team released is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.