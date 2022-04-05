Davide Silvestri victim of theft: this is what happened to the second finalist of Big Brother Vip 6 on his social profile

Davide Silvestri victim of theft identity that has seen him protagonist in recent days. The second finalist of the Big Brother Vip in the course of his experience in the home which lasted for about six months has obtained great appreciation from viewers at home.

For many of them, in fact, Davide should have won the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini but unfortunately this was not the case. After having classified according to him, he announced an event in his Instagram profile that saw him as a protagonist.

A person in recent times would have passed off as him using his image through the various social channels. A story that has worried Davide Silvestri who sent an important message in his stories explaining in detail what really happened.

Davide Silvestri victim of theft: this is what really happened

The exit from Big Brother Vip proved to be a huge positive boost for Davide in his acting career. Despite this, however, in the last few days Silvestri has had to deal with an unexpected event that particularly marked his mood.

The popularity that Davide has obtained both inside and outside the Big Brother Vip, has sparked the anger and envy of some individuals who would have stole his image by pretending to be him. It is precisely the former gieffino who explains that he discovered some people who pretended to be him asking all the fans who follow him to report.

The latter in his Instagram stories stated: “Beware of this fake profile: different followers and posts, same info. Don’t confuse it with mine, report it in many“. Silvestri thus asked his fans for help to report and completely close the fake account that pretended to be him.

Davide Silvestri so he denounced the incident on social networks hoping for the help of his fans to put an end to this nightmare towards him. The former gieffino of Big Brother Vip 6 has still proved to be a clean and transparent person towards the people who follow him.