During the episode of the GF VIP prepares a special surprise for Davide Silvestri. For the gieffino there will be a meeting with his dad, Andrea. The episode starts under the banner of confrontations, clashes and theaters. But there is also room for love, the one that keeps families together, a great transport between father and son.

David meets the man of his life, the person who taught him never to give up. The determination and courage, which made the gieffino go a long way, was handed down to him by him. Pope Andrea is suffering from one pathology that does not allow him to see well. On the catwalk he is accompanied by his brother Antonio. The gieffino tells of the love and determination that his dad handed down to him.

In a difficult moment in his life, he had the honor of learning a trade from Andrea’s expert hands, but above all the dignity of work that ennobles man. Memories that David jealously guards and from which he draws every time difficulties arise. Dad’s illness: “It’s the thing that made me most inca ** ar in my life” reveals the gieffino. Maculopathy is a disease that attacks the retina and leads to a blurry and sometimes distorted view of things.

“I didn’t know how to help him, I was sorry to see him in those conditions”, said Davide Silvestri. In the boy’s past there was the success that, as a teenager, upset his life, being an actor of the soap Vivere. Fame did not last long and that immediately plunged him into a difficult moment, in which the actor gave way to hard work as a worker.

The spotlights had gone out and he completely lost track of him: “My father told me that I should be ashamed to steal, not to work.” Words that today make dad move: “I’m proud of you, you said some beautiful things. You’ve been closer to me than you think. You are a humble, generous and very polite man. I see you and I would like to touch you, sometimes I confuse you with others. I chose your name on the bible, because it was a little man who defeated a giant. You are a great man”.