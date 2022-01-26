The story born between Alex Belli, Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran in the house of Big Brother Vip seems to have tired everyone. There are now many who believe that everything is organized between them also because many reactions are very strange.

Davide Silvestri has also put his beak in the story, the boy has never exposed himself too much, but now things change. If before the actor of Vivere did not want to disrespect his friend of his heart, now he has decided to expose himself.

After the last episode the question is even stranger and everyone is struggling to understand each other. Davide Silvestri explained:

What did Alex say to Delia? Nothing, the substance was nothing. I would say that thanks to tonight I have clear the reason for this story that goes on. This chaos have been looking for oh! That is, it is not that others have put them in the middle. You have no faults Sun and you do not have to concern yourself to tell the truth. If they wanted to avoid the problems they were out of the program, since he was out of it anyway. Alex chose to go out, he made his decision about him, well, you took a path and you take your responsibilities.

Delia’s entry just doesn’t add up, it would seem that everyone really agrees and that the situation has gotten out of hand, Silvestri continues: “Now are you going to let Delia in? If you see that you can’t manage it, he says ‘my love, come out, it’s a mess here, we made a big national fool, I was wrong, you ditto, I want to recover’. But no, they continue, the show is stronger than what they have. So enough come on, everything is clear. This situation suits them, otherwise they would have already stopped everything. “

Davide Silvestri then concluded with a very careful reflection: