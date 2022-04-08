In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Davide Silvestri that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous TV personality will marry Alessia Costantino. To give theannouncement it was himself through an interview with the weekly “Chi”. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Davide Silvestri was one of the competitors most loved and esteemed of this edition of Big Brother Vip. On the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “Chi”, the former gieffino announced the future wedding with Alessia Costantino. Certainly some of his companions from the most spied on house in Italy will not be missing at the wedding.

There knowledge by Davide and Alessia started on Instagram. After two years of domestic partnership, the couple decided to take a step forward: to reach the altar and pronounce the fateful yes. These the words of the former gieffino issued to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini:

The wedding? Only to those who reveal that we are organizing everything. I hope to be able to celebrate them at the end of September. But honestly I’m running like crazy to do it even sooner. My dream, bureaucracy permitting, would be to get married in July. It will be a very simple ceremony. A few nights ago I talked about it with Lilì and Barù. We imagined a barbecue-style party: burgers, sandwiches, beer and relaxation. Certainly my cousin Kekko will be among the witnesses. And to think that before the Gf Vip me and Lilì would never have thought of strongly cultivating this desire.

Davide Silvestri: only Barù and Katia Ricciarelli will participate in the wedding

To the marriage of the couple will participate only two of the tenants of the most spied house in Italy. In fact, although he has never quarreled with anyone on the TV show, Davide has reserved the invitation of his wedding only to Barù and Katia Ricciarelli: