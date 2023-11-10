Davide Renne , born in 1977, died suddenly today in Milan. He had been appointed creative director of Moschino less than a month ago, on October 16th, taking service on November 1st.

The creative, who had recently taken over the reins of the Aeffe group maison six months after Jeremy Scott’s farewell, was until recently Head of Women’s Design at Gucci, where he had worked alongside Alessandro Michele. Born in Follonica, after graduating from Polimoda in Florence, he had collaborated for years with Alessandro Dell’Acqua. «Alessandro was my first teacher and mentor in fashion. I then went to Gucci where I spent two extraordinary decades as head designer for womenswear. I spent the last eight years of this period together with Alessandro Michele: he taught me to dream big, encouraged me and helped me make my dreams come true”, he wrote after his appointment by Moschino.

«There are no words to describe the immeasurable pain we are experiencing in this dramatic moment», declares Massimo Ferretti, executive president of Aeffe, Moschino’s parent company. «Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness ended his young life too soon. We still can’t believe what happened. With Davide we were working on an ambitious project, full of enthusiasm and optimism towards the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we remain responsible for carrying forward what his imagination and creativity had only imagined. We embrace Davide’s family and numerous friends with affection.”