Davide Renne dies: the causes of the death of Moschino’s creative director

What were the causes of the death of Davide Renne, the creative director of Moschino who died today, November 10, 2023, at just 46 years old? In the company press release it speaks of “a sudden illness”. According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reports, last Monday Renne underwent surgery in Milan for a heart problem. After three days of intensive care, the news of his death arrived. Before taking on the role of creative director at Moschino, Renne (46) had spent twenty years leading Gucci’s women’s style department. During this period, he held the role of head designer for womenswear, working under the guidance of Alessandro Michele and before that Frida Giannini. His influence and contribution were fundamental to the success of the fashion house.

Moschino’s note

Moschino communicates, in a note, “with deep condolences and great sadness, the premature death of Davide Renne which occurred on November 10, 2023 in Milan”.

“There are no words – declares Massimo Ferretti, executive president of Aeffe Spa – to describe the immeasurable pain we are experiencing in this dramatic moment. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness ended his young life too soon. We still can’t believe what happened. With Davide we were working on an ambitious project, full of enthusiasm and optimism towards the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we remain responsible for carrying forward what his imagination and creativity had only imagined. We embrace Davide’s family and numerous friends with affection.”