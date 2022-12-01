Rebellin, nicknamed the grandfather of the peloton, was a successful professional road racer, with a 30-year career, and in the amateur field where his last title came in 2004 when he finished second in the world championships that year. Despite having a little more than a month after retiring from professional cycling, he died training when he was hit by a truck. The incident once again put the debate on driver education to protect cyclists on the table.

Five years after the death of Michele Scarponi, considered a legend in Italian cycling, sport in Italy is once again in mourning, this time for the death of Davide Rebellin, one of the most successful cyclists in the European country.

Rebellin, born in San Bonifacio in 1971, died as a result of being hit by a car on November 30 when he was traveling through regional route 11, in Montebello-Vicentino, and was hit by a truck.

According to the police version, quoted by the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’, it is probable that the driver of the truck did not realize what had happened. At the moment, officers are searching for the driver involved in the incident.

With 51 years in tow, he was regarded as one of the most successful road racers in modern Italian cycling. In his 30-year career, Rebellin managed to win 64 events, including one Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as three ‘Freccia Vallone’ and one ‘Amstel Gold Race’.

The ‘Veneto Classic’, held on October 16, was his last race in which he participated as a professional. Six days after it, he announced his retirement from cycling.

“I am terribly shocked to hear this sad news. May the earth be light to you, RIP Davide,” Vincenzo Nibali, Rebellin’s teammate on the Italian team, wrote on his social network.

A successful career but not without controversy

Rebellin began professionalism shortly before turning 21 years of age and after his participation in the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992, a competition in which he came as a favorite along with the American Lance Armstrong, also born in 1971 and who also went on to professional life after this competition.

Due to his skills and technique, Rebellin quickly carved out a path not only in professionalism, but also headed the so-called relay generation of Italian cycling, then dominated by Bugno, Chiappucci and Cipollini.

Due to his talent he tried to be among the top three in each competition of the so-called grand tours in which he participated. However, he could only win one stage in the ‘Giro d’Italia’ in 1996. A situation that did not intimidate him, and he prepared himself to become a specialist in short races, hence his record.

In 2004 he was runner-up in the World Cup and four years later he would get the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics, a medal that he had to return in November 2009 forced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for an alleged case of doping that not only involved him but his team at the time ‘Gerolsteiner’ where several of its members tested positive for the use of the substance known as second generation EPO.

During a period in which he was not considered to be part of the Italian team that participated in the World Cup, Rebellin tried to gain Argentine nationality based on his ancestors. Unfortunately, a problem in his papers would prevent him from disputing the championship with the colors of the South American country.

Rebellin’s death is mourned by many in the world

After learning about the death of the cyclist, and the cause, many messages from athletes, personalities and authorities in Italy were released.

Among the personalities who spoke about the news was the current Prime Minister of the Italian Government, Giorgia Meloni, who said she felt “disturbed and saddened” by the death of the cyclist.

“I am disturbed and saddened by the news of the tragic death of Davide Rebellin, an Italian cyclist who has given many emotions to sports lovers in his long professional career that ended on October 16 at the age of 51. Condolences to the family,” Meloni wrote in a tweet.

Sono turbata e rattristata dalla notizia della tragica scomparsa di Davide Rebellin, Italian cyclist che tante emozioni ha regalato agli amanti dello sport nella su longa career da profesionista, conclusasi lo scorso octobre 16 a 51 anni. Condolence to the family. pic.twitter.com/WshSPt8vP7 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 30, 2022



On the other hand, the world of cycling also expressed its regret. The Spanish World Tour team, Movistar Team, joined the messages of pain and solidarity with Rebellin’s relatives.

“Dismayed by the death of Davide Rebellin, a simple and extremely sympathetic man with whom we shared so many duels and podiums during his very long career. A big hug to all his loved ones. Rest in peace.”, wrote the group through the social network Twitter.

Dismayed by the death of Davide Rebellin, a simple and enormously sympathetic man with whom we shared so many duels and podiums during his very long career. A big hug to all your loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kD0NBeJFA0 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) November 30, 2022



Rebellin’s death occurred the same day that the company ‘RCS Sport’ modified the presentation of the ‘pink jersey’, which identifies the leader of the Giro d’Italia, to pay tribute to the Italian rider.

Likewise, Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup, in addition to dedicating a few words to the cyclist, took the opportunity to once again discuss protection mechanisms for cyclists.

During his words, Cairo took the opportunity to recall the death of Michele Scarponi, also a cyclist, as a result of being hit by a car.

“It was a terrible tragedy that is repeated today and unfortunately almost every day with cyclists of all ages (…) I feel that we really must do more to prevent these tragedies, to protect the most vulnerable road users and the first thing we must To do is to develop a true and strong culture of respect for those who pedal from motorists, we hope that the Giro will do its part”, said Cairo.

Through a statement, the National Union of Mountain Peoples and Communities (Uncem) issued a statement in which it emphasized safety for cyclists

“We cannot accept it. The adequate political options for the safety of cyclists on the roads come too late Uncem joins the pain of his family and great cycling ”, the statement read.

With EFE, Reuters and local media