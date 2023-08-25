Davide Rebellin, the German truck driver who hit and killed the cycling champion extradited to Italy

Wolfgang Rieke, the German truck driver accused of having run over and killed the cycling champion Davide Rebellin, surrendered to the Italian authorities.

A precautionary custody order in prison was pending on the man signed by the judge for the preliminary investigations of Vicenza for the crime of road homicide and hit and miss. He was taken over by the carabinieri of the Vicenza investigative unit near the Brenner pass.

The articulated lorry driven by Rieke had run over Rebellin last November 30 on the regional road 11, in the direction of Montebello Vicentino.

Rieke presented himself spontaneously, while the proceedings for the execution of the European arrest warrant issued by Italy were still underway in Germany.

The proceeding relating to the final execution of the European arrest warrant issued at the request of the Vicentine prosecutor’s office by the court investigating judge was underway with the German judicial authority against Rieke. Rieke voluntarily presented himself for the execution of the custodial measure. At the end of the identification and notification operations at the offices of the Carabinieri Provincial Command, the German lorry driver will be transferred to the Vicenza Prison.

