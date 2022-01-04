Davide Paitoni’s lawyer explained that his client was under house arrest for a matter other than the father-son relationship

Everyone is still deeply shocked by the terrible event that occurred in Morazzone, in the province of Varese, on the afternoon of last January 2nd. Many wonder why Davide Paitoni, who was prejudiced and had a history of violence, had been given permission by the investigating judge to be able to see his son Daniele. The same one who stabbed to death on the afternoon of January 2nd.

A truly bitter start to the year for the Italian news. In the afternoon of January 2, the news of the heinous murder of a 7-year-old child, Daniele, by his father, Davide Paitoni, spread.

The man, a 40-year-old warehouse worker, took the life of his 7-year-old son, he has it locked in the closet of his home and then also attempted to kill his wife and mother of his child.

The woman managed to defend yourself and call the authorities, who then tracked down, chased and arrested the man.

Later news about the man spread. Turns out he had a past of complaints for violent acts. Like the one of last November 26, when he has assaulted a colleague of his with a utility knife and, for that reason, he was under house arrest.

Paitoni was also charged with it two complaints carried out by his wife and parents, for violent episodes that occurred at home before the separation.

So many have wondered and wonder why the man had still had the permit to see the son.

According to the investigating judge, Davide Paitoni was not socially dangerous

The defender took care of this situation Stefano Bruno, which at theAdnkronos he explained that the accused had been under house arrest since the end of November and had to stay there for three months. This duration was not because there was a danger of recurrence or flight, but only for preliminary requirements.

The lawyer then explained that at the moment there are no warranties or other warranties for the complaints made by his wife. before the murder of little Daniele.