Davide Nicola exonerated from Salernitana

The 8-2 suffered in Bergamo against Atalanta cost Davide Nicola his exemption. The Piedmontese coach, arrived at Salernitana last February and able to bring the Campania club to safety thanks to a great comeback in the second round, he pays for the tough defeat suffered at the Gewis Stadium and a difficult start to 2023: one point in 3 games (knockout at home with Milan then equal at home with Turin). Overall, Salernitana hasn’t won since 30 October, when they won the three points at Lazio (two draws and four defeats since that day).

Salernitana-Nicola, Alvini-Cremonese and… the debuts in Serie A

Davide Nicola leaves a Salernitana that in any case, if the championship ended today, it would be safe: it is fifth last at 18 points (equal with Spezia) with +8 over Sampdoria third last (sampdoria with one game less). “I am the Salernitana coach and, as long as I am, I will give my all for this club. I am enthusiastic about what I do and I am convinced that work can improve us. It is normal that when you lose like this, we can talk about exemption, part of our work. I focus on what to do,” said Davide Nicola after the defeat in Bergamo. And the exemption came just a few hours after that of Cremonese against Alvini (in place of him Davide Ballardini). D’Aversa is in pole position to replace Davide Nicola, but Semplici and Di Francesco are also among the candidates.

In addition to Nicola-Salernitana And Alvini-Cremonesein Serie A this year they had already been sacked Giovanni Stroppa at Monza (in his place Raffaele Palladino), Gabriele Cioffi in Verona (replaced by Marco Zaffaroni) e Marco Giampaolo at Sampdoria (Dejan Stankovic on the Sampdoria bench).

