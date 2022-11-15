Without a shadow of a doubt, most people remember David Marotta for being Ciribiribi Kodak, the face of the famous multinational company Kodak. But what happened to the historic TV character? After 30 years he reappeared in the broadcast of Afternoon 5 to make an appeal. Let’s find out all the details together.

For some years, Davide Marotta has interpreted the testimonial role in Kodak’s sport in which he played thealien Ciribiribi. Thanks to the famous US company specializing in the production of cinematographic films and imaging and printing equipment, the actor achieved great success.

However, at a distance of 30 years, most people wonder what happened to it. Today the well-known actor has reappeared on the small screen on the occasion of an ininterview issued to Afternoon 5. Indeed, the man returned to television to launch a appeal.

Davide Marotta asked Help to Barbara D’Urso as her home will come demolished. These were hers words:

Tomorrow the family home will be demolished, despite the Tar agreeing with me. What I don’t understand is why the prosecutor wants to demolish the whole house. It would be fine if they only demolished a part, but not the whole house after all the renovations done.

Davide Marotta: career