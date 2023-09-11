Genoa – Davide Livermore he was reconfirmed director of the National Theater of Genoa. “Congratulations to Davide Livermore for his renewed role”, say the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti in a note.

“Clearly renowned director, manager and multifaceted artist, Livermore has become deeply attached to the city contributing in recent years to project Liguria into the international cultural panorama and opening the doors of Genoa to the biggest names in the sector. – continue Bucci and Toti – The choice of the Board of Directors confirms that the path traced is the right one and that it will be followed for another five years. The Municipality of Genoa and the Liguria Region support the National Theater project with the aim of increasing the rediscovered centrality of Genoa, also investing in the potential of the theater as a place of strategic development and social promotion”.