The trail of blood that continues to plague the Italian streets during this hot summer season seems to have no end. This time, a very young man of just 19 years old has paid the price: David Lancioni. The boy, originally from Genoa, was traveling in the back seat of a car that went off the road inside the Cornedo tunnel, in Alto Adige. The very violent impact that followed was, unfortunately, fatal for him. The other passengers in the car at the time were safe.

tragic accident in South Tyrol

The dynamics of the tragic accident in which the young Davide Lancioni lost his life

It was just after midnight today, Tuesday 20 August, when 19-year-old Davide Lancioni died following the fatal collision involving the car he was travelling in. The young man was on board with two other friends, both in their twenties, and together they were travelling along the state road 241 that crosses the Eggental. Suddenly the tragic crash occurred against the internal wall of the Cornedo tunnel. Davide was sitting in the back seat of the car, with an Italian peer at his side and a young foreigner at the wheel.

accident in South Tyrol

The three young people were presumably returning from a trip out of town or from a few days of vacation spent in Alto Adige. From the first reconstructions concerning the tragic event carried out by the Carabinieri of the Bolzano company, the causes of the accident are probably attributable to thehigh speed with which the car was proceeding. It, near a curve, would have invaded the opposite lane, crashing into the side wall of the tunnel and tragically concluding its journey against the guardrail.

Despite the timely intervention of the paramedics, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for Davide. Following the fatal impact, in fact, the young man he lost his life instantly.

The other passengers were injured

In addition to Davide, two other peers were also traveling in the car. The young man who was driving suffered only minor injuries while the other twenty-year-old sitting in the back seat is currently in serious condition. The boy was in fact immediately transported to the hospital in Bolzano but is not in danger of life.

fatal crash

Investigations are currently underway by law enforcement officers who, by carrying out all the usual investigations, will have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and ascertain individual responsibilities.