The story of the mother of Davide Pavan, who died at the age of 17 on 8 May 2022 while riding his scooter, gives shivers. An accident caused by a drunk policeman, returning from a rugby match, who hit him with his car and invaded the oncoming lane. Samuel Seno, the 31-year-old agent, agreed to a three and a half year sentence a few days ago. Today Davide’s parents, Barbara Vadelafo and her husband Claudio, talk about the drama they experienced.

“At first we thought it was a mistake. Or a bad joke…”, they told Corriere della Sera in reference to the moment in which they received a bill for 183 euros the day after their son’s death. The reason? “Reclamation of the area with waste disposal and absorbent for liquid spills”: these were Davide’s bloodstains.

A bureaucracy that seems to know no mercy even in the face of similar tragedies, and which has presented a mocking bill to a destroyed family. “The law is too soft on those who cause an accident,” said the mother, who during the plea bargaining she met face to face with the man who hit her son. “We received a registered letter to warn us that the wreckage of the scooter had been released from seizure and that we had to go and collect it immediately, otherwise we would have to pay a penalty for each day of delay,” the woman further reveals.

The policeman’s defenders are preparing to ask for a measure in lieu of prison. The agent, after a suspension from duty, returned to work, albeit with official duties. “We felt abandoned, as if our pain didn’t matter.” Possibility of forgiveness? “Maybe, sooner or later, he will become a father too. In that moment, looking at his son, he will finally understand what he took from me. And then yes, I will find the strength to forgive him”, admits Davide’s mother.