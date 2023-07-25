Davide Frattesi’s sister makes Inter fans dream. “A goddess”

Inter, Frattesi’s sister warms up social media: Chiara’s shots drive the fans crazy

Frattesi, his sister Chiara wins the Scudetto in the summer on social networks

From Formentera or La Maddalena in Sardinia, the music doesn’t change: Clare Frattesi makes his fans dream.

The 21-year-old influencer and past finalist of Miss Grand Prix is ​​the beautiful and sensual David’s sisternew Inter midfielder (arrived in the summer from Sassuolo) as well as della Italian national team by Mancini (on 18 June, Davide scored his first goal for the Azzurri in the 3-2 win by the Azzurri against the hosts the Netherlands in the Nations League final).

Clare Frattesi he won the hearts of nerazzurri fans and probably not only them. “How can you not sympathize with Inter next year”, writes one of his Napoli fans. And the followers are growing, by now it has already exceeded 50 thousand. If Davide dreams of the Scudetto with the Nerazzurri shirt (he would be the second star), his sister is already a champion… on social networks!

Read also

Diletta Leotta in Barbie version with Karius. “My Ken is better…”. The photos

Federica Pellegrini pregnant? Is the Divine expecting a baby? The social clue

Subscribe to the newsletter

