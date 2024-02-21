Davide Fontana found to have the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty: sentenced in the second degree to life imprisonment

Today, the Court of Appeal of the Court of Milan issued the second degree sentence and sentenced him Davide Fontana to life imprisonment. The man is accused of the heinous crime of Carol Maltesi and the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty were also recognized. The words of the accused in the courtroom.

L'January 11, 2022 one of the most brutal and dramatic feminicides committed in Italy in recent years took place in Rescaldina, in the province of Milan, that of Carol Maltesi. The hardcore actress had been killed, before her with a hammer and a knife, by her friend and neighbor Davide Fontana, who then cut her into pieces and hid her in a freezer for months, before disposing of her.

Today the judges of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Milan issued the second degree sentence and sentenced the accused to the penalty oflife sentenceas well as compensation of 168 thousand euros for the Maltese mother and 180 thousand for her son.

The Court therefore accepted what had been the request of the Prosecutor's Office, that is, life imprisonment and the recognition of aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty. Only that of futile and abject motives was excluded. However, the request from Fontana's lawyers was rejected they asked for an abbreviated procedure and therefore the reduction of the sentence by a third.

During the hearing the accused man spoke and publicly apologized to Carol's parents, but above all to her: “I think about what I did every day and I feel great pain“.

He was present in the courtroom the victim's aunt, Anna Milazzo, sister of his mother who was absent today for health reasons. Upon reading the sentence he reacted like this: