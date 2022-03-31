“Carol Maltesi had a family that loved her, even if mom and dad were separated, they loved her, they called her princess”

“I want to remember my daughter as I knew her, I don’t care what other people say”. These are the words of the mother of Carol Maltesithe 26 year old from Rescaldina (Milan), killed and torn to pieces by her neighbor and then thrown into a cliff in the Brescia area, to her lawyer Manuela Scalia.

“Carol had a family who loved hereven if mom and dad were separated, they loved her, they called her princess “continued the lawyer Scalia.” In the period in which the girl seemed to have disappeared – explained the lawyer to ANSA – mom kept calling her“, but Davide Fontana, arrested after having confessed to the crime,” had them written by pretending to be Carol in Dubaiwhere he could not use the telephone “.

The same happened to Carol’s ex-boyfriend, father of his son. “He kept calling her, and yeah suspicious on the day of the child’s birthdaybecause she never missed a video call “. When Maltesi did not appear on a video call,” the father of her child thought of going to the Consulate, thinking that something had happened to her “, added the lawyer Scalia.

Davide Fontana “he was obsessed with herhad moved to Rescaldina only a month after the first contact on social media, with whom he had proposed to take pictures of her and follow her social profiles “, explained Scalia.” I was able to ascertain this information thanks to the telephone conversations between Fontana and Carol’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she had remained in contact, “she continued.

“When he went to see her, he found himself the tires of the car are flatand always had the feeling that Fontana was jealous“. According to the lawyer,” she trusted him because he presented himself as a decent, calm person “, and” I certainly know that Carol didn’t die from a sex game gone wrong“. Tomorrow the 26-year-old’s father from Holland will arrive in Italy.” A man destroyed by grief, he called her princess, they loved each other very much “, he added.” Even the father of her child is in shock, they are people who now need to be protected and protected “.

