Davide Fontana’s lawyer revealed that his client said he was sorry for the brutal crime committed: “He called himself a coward”

Davide Fontana, the man who brutally killed Carol Maltesi, had an emotional breakdown in prison. This is what his lawyer reported.

I am a coward, I am ashamed for what I did and for not calling you right away.

These are the words of the lawyer, who explained that his client was questioned for over 5 hours by the police, answering all their questions and declaring themselves repented for the serious crime committed.

He had an emotional breakdown. He has called himself a coward several times for not having the courage to immediately call the police.

Davide Fontana killed Carol Maltesi after an intercourse. She hit her with a hammer on his head and then he has them cut his throat with a knife.

Afterwards, he tore his body apart and he has preserved the remains in a freezer for months. After the crime he pretended to be the victim, replying to his family and friends in written messages. Eventually she dumped what was left of her body into a black sack cliff in Borno.

Salvatore Galdo’s words on Davide Fontana

Second Salvatore Galdothe man who claimed in an interview that he was Carol Maltesi’s real boyfriend, the killer was obsessed from her. They had been having an affair, but the young mother had decided to leave him to be with Salvatore and to reconnect with her baby.

He never accepted that Carol after the brief relationship they had had two years ago, during the lockdown, had left him and just in early January she had finally decided to break away from him permanently and this evidently triggered him. He must have thought: either with me or nothing.

Carol Maltesi’s family is upset, her mom and ex-partner and her son’s dad are looking for a way to tell her baby that he won’t be able to never see again her mom, as she keeps asking for her. The woman had left her son, after an agreement, with her father, to devote himself to hers career. He called himself Charlotte Angie and was reportedly a hardcore movie actress.