The plot of the very unpleasant episode that took place last August 11 in Crotone and which won a young Bolognese, is growing more and more Davide Ferrerio, end up in a state of as irreversible. Two days ago a woman and her 17-year-old daughter were arrested, also held responsible for the attempted murder of the 21-year-old, like Nicolò Passalacqua.

Passalacquathe 20-year-old local who massacred him, had been arrested already a few days after the fact, on charges of attempted murder. But it was clear from the start that he wasn’t the only one involved in the ambush.

The investigations of the Carabinieri went on over the months and, as expected, led to involvement of other people.

Two other people were arrested on Friday. A 17 year old and her mother. According to the investigators, the latter would be closely involved in the beating, having practically sent Passalacqua to do what everyone knows.

The wiretapping in the case of Davide Ferrerio

The arrest of the two was possible thanks above all to computer wiretapping and the analysis of the technological supports (mobile phones and PCs) owned by the two and by Passalacqua.

Some messages have been made known and from them it is clear how the mother of the 17-year-old was not absolutely sorry for having done so, nor worried about anything else.

“I saw the scene and it fell like a salami. What a nice punch“, This is the message written by the 17 year old in Passalacqua that evening of 11 August. To which he would have replied: “Excuse me again for tonight, apologize to your mother too, otherwise I’ll write to you“.

The girl at that point would have replied to do not worry and that his mother had said to stay calm.

These messages would have proved the adhesion of the woman to the violent conduct carried out but not to have commissioned the most serious effect connected to the violent conduct.

The investigationsat the same time, still do not involve the 31-year-old which, according to the Ferrerio family, would have directed the aggressor towards Davide once he sensed the danger. Further updates coming soon.