The sentence for Nicolo Passalacqua, the man who reduced Davide Ferrerio to the end of his life, arrived at the end of the trial with abbreviated procedure

The news of the sentence to 20 years and 4 months of prison for Nicolò Passalacqua is of the last hours. The 23-year-old, last August 11, had reduced to the point of life David Ferrerio, a 21-year-old from Bologna who was in Crotone with his grandmother and who was beaten to death due to an exchange of persons. The ruling came at the end of the abbreviated trial, which took place in the Court of the Calabrian province.

was theAugust 11, 2022 when Davide Ferrerio, a 21-year-old boy from Bologna, was beaten up in Crotone and brought to the brink of death by a boy of his age, who before kicking and punching him to death hadn’t even given him time to speak.

Later it was discovered that the whole thing had occurred for a mistake in person, and the one who was theoretically supposed to be the victim, had directed the aggressor’s wrath right to the unsuspecting David.

This morning the condemnation for Nicolò Passalacqua, the 23-year-old guilty of the crimes of attempted murder aggravated by premeditation and futile reasons.

The sentence came at the end of the abbreviated trial, which took place in the Court of Crotone, and saw the aggressor sentenced to 20 years and 4 months’ imprisonment.

Davide Ferrerio trial: the request for the prosecutor accepted

The Prosecutor of Crotone, Easter Partyhad asked for a 20-year sentence, which was therefore widely confirmed and accepted.

So the request for was disappointed Salvatore Iannonedefense attorney of Nicolò Passalaqua, who had asked the Court for a sample of the charges from attempted murder to very serious injuries.

Moments of tension outside the courtroom, with the relatives of Davide and that of Nicolò who came into contact and who insulted each other.

The Ferrerio family has called the police and asked for one buffer stock to be able to leave Crotone and be able to return to Bologna peacefully.

The conditions David’s clinics, meanwhile, stayed very serious and stationary. Her state of how remains irreversible and according to what was reported by the family some time ago, there is practically no hope that she will ever return to her former life.