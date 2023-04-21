“The state has responded, it has not left us alone”, said Davide Ferrerio’s mother after the sentence: Nicolò Passalacqua, the 23-year-old who beat her son, was sentenced today to 10 years and 4 months in prison by the investigating judge of Croton. It was last August, in the Calabrian city Ferrerio, 21 years old, was to spend the holidays: he was attacked with ferocity and since that day he has been in a vegetative state, asleep in an irreversible coma. Attempted murder aggravated by premeditation and futile reasons the crime alleged in Passalacqua, who lashed out at the same age by mistake, mistaking him for the lover of a 17-year-old friend of his.

“A little justice has been done – says mother Giusy – The pain is so excruciating, inhuman, absurd that I can’t think of anything else because there’s nothing. There is simply a boy, a prince because he was our little prince, whose life was unnecessarily taken. Now there will be the trial of the principal and her partner. I hope that they too will be sentenced to an exemplary sentence”. Before the sentence there were tensions between the relatives of the victim and the defendant: the latter allegedly threatened Davide’s brother: “We’ll make you end up like him”. The lawyer Fabrizio Gallo, who represents Davide’s father, has announced that they will formalize a complaint for threats.

The Crotone magistrate also ordered compensation of 1,305,000 in favor of Davide and a provisional payment of 200,000 euros each for Davide’s parents and brother. “No sentence will give me back Davide – insists the mother – It doesn’t help to soothe the pain of such a great loss. His dreams have all been broken. For me he shouldn’t have access to the abbreviated, for me he should have ‘end of sentence never’. He had to stay in prison until the end of his days. I don’t consider this crime an attempted murder, for me it is murder and he should have been tried for murder. Because he completely took David’s life.”