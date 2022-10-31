He was waiting for a friend to go to dinner, in the court area of ​​Crotone: when a man mistook him for another person and beat him to death: now he is in an irreversible coma Davide Ferrerio, a 20-year-old from Bologna attacked on August 11 in Calabria . The perpetrator of the beating is the 22-year-old Nicolò Passalacqua, involved in a punitive expedition which, however, did not have the boy as its goal, but a 31-year-old who would have sent some messages on social media to a minor, an acquaintance of him. “My son is in a vegetative state and in an irreversible coma – says Giusy Orlando, Ferrerio’s mother – we are told that he will never recover. They killed him “. His clinical picture has become complicated after two months of pharmacological coma and the hopes that he will remain alive are low. Passalacqua is in prison on charges of attempted murder, which would become murder in the event of the young man’s death.

That evening, he was in the car with the minor, his mother and a peer: they were accompanying the girl to the appointment with the 31-year-old met online to “teach him a lesson”. Realizing the danger, the man indicated by message to the girl that he was the young man in a white shirt, Davide Ferrerio, in fact, condemning the unsuspecting passer-by to an attack. The 20-year-old Bolognese’s family asks that the investigation be extended to the 31-year-old for whom Ferrerio was mistaken. “It is clear from the video that the 31-year-old sees Davide and notices his white shirt – explains the lawyer Bordoni – He had no need to indicate an alternative target to him, he was on the bike and could leave. He considered that David could end up in the hands of the brute. He could have been the victim and paradoxically so he too falls into the group of attackers ”. Ferrerio’s family asked that both he and the minor’s mother be entered in the register of suspects on charges of complicity in attempted murder.