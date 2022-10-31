Interview from Il Corriere della Sera, Davide Ferrerio’s mother explained that the doctors gave her no hope

The possibilities that Davide Ferrerio can recover and come out of the coma from which it pours irreversibly since last 12 August. This was stated in a touching interview with Il corriere della Sera, his mother.

The endless nightmare of the Ferrerio family began last night August 12. Precisely from the square in front of the town hall of Crotone.

Davide, only 21 years old, was there in wait for a friend of his to go to dinner.

Ironically, that was also the meeting point that a 31 year old man had given to one local underage girl. Some friends of the latter, having discovered the attempt to entice her, had presented themselves in her place with the aim of making the alleged pedophile pay her.

The 31-year-old, arrived on site at the agreed time, had noticed everything and to escape, he had written in a chat that he was the boy with the White shirt. Shirt of that color which, however, he was not wearing, but poor David.

In a few moments Niccolò Passalacqua21-year-old from the place, approached Davide Ferrerio and without giving him time to talk, or to explain that obviously he had nothing to do with that story, he violently beat him, leaving him lifeless on the ground.

Irreversible coma for Davide Ferrerio

One exchange of person utterly senseless and unjustifiable, it reduced to death a young boy, full of dreams and hopes, who simply found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Ferrerio family has lived a real life ever since nightmare. Nightmare because Davide, first admitted to the Crotone hospital and then transferred near his home, to the Maggiore in Bologna, from that evening in mid-August he never woke up anymore.

Interviewed by The Corriere della SeraDavide’s mother spoke with an open heart and explained that the doctors, unfortunately, they gave her no hope.

My son is in a vegetative state and is in an irreversible coma. They told us he will never recover.

Words of ache those of the woman, but also of anger. In the past, in fact, he also spoke about the investigations that the investigators are carrying out. Investigations that, for now, only involve Passalacqua.

Also on this occasion, the lady said she expects the other people involved to be investigated as well. First of all, the 31-year-old that she voluntarily has addressed Pass the water to his David and then run away by motorbike.