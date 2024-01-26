Passalacqua's lawyers claim that Davide Ferrerio's condition is so serious due to the bone disease he suffers from

The appeal trial began yesterday for Nicolò Passalacqua, the boy accused of the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio, which took place in Crotone on 11 August 2022. Yesterday, the accused's lawyer presented two requests to the judges, who for the moment have only accepted one. What happened.

We return to Court for the appeal trial of Nicolò Passalacqua, accused of the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio, the boy from Bologna whoAugust 11, 2022when he was 22 years old, was brutally beaten to Crotone for a trivial exchange of person.

Since then Davide has been in irreversible coma and his devastated family is fighting for justice.

At first instance, the judges of the Court of Catanzaro had sentenced Passalacqua to 20 years and 4 months in prison. Sentence which had immediately led the defense lawyers to appeal.

Trial of Davide Ferrerio's attacker: the defense requests the reopening of the investigation

Passalacqua's defenders essentially presented to the judges of the Court of Appeal of Catanzaro two instances. One for the exclusion from the trial of the municipalities of Crotone and Bologna, which had taken civil action in the first instance. This application was accepted.

The other request involved the acquisition of medical advice on the state of health of Davide Ferrerio, which was not considered at first instance in this process but which instead was taken into consideration in parallel trial for complicity in attempted murderin which the accused are the mother of the little girl at the center of the story and her partner.

There defence asks him to come the investigation reopened as the videos would show the accused hitting Davide Ferrerio with a punch while he was in front of him, not from behind as had been claimed in the first instance.

The fall, and therefore the consequent impact with the head on the ground, again according to the defense, would therefore be due to bone pathology from which the 22-year-old from Bologna suffered.

THE lawyers of the Ferrero family they have contested the requestbecause the medical examiner who formulated it, not being an IT expert, provided an incorrect reconstruction of the videos.

Furthermore, the same lawyers, in the courtroom, explained that Passalacqua, having chosen the abbreviated procedure in first instance, today on appeal could not request this new element, initially ignored.

On this instance, the Court reserved the right to decide at the next hearingset for February 28.