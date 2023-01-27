The competitor of the Gf Vip has admitted that he wants to regain a peaceful relationship with his ex after the stormy end of their story.

David Donadei is one of the last to enter the house of Big Brother VIP. The competitor recently had the opportunity to tell his story with the difficult relationship with his father, who ended up in prison when he was a child. The story has moved many people both at home and from home.

Even David’s ex-girlfriend, Clare Rabbihe wanted to have his say on the matter.

Source: web

“I want to clarify and contextualize things because you are rightly flooding me with messages. Although I have decided to completely dissociate myself from all situations it does not mean that I am insensitive to certain things. Indeed the heartbreaking story that we all know struck me at the time and I know it very well “ – he said on social media to his followers.

It’s still: “So on a human level my heart can only tighten. It is probably in those stories that I see the true and sincere person I thought he was and I will never be able to deny it. But there is a lot between family life and sentimental life. Faced with so much suffering, I can only wish that one day he too can find the peace and serenity that he seeks so much ”.

Although the story between the two ended in a stormy way, Davide himself spoke about her at home a few days ago. He did it to Nicole Murgia recounting details of their breakup: “She was very jealous” – he said.

But then the admission that shocked everyone. Davide confessed that once his journey in the house is over, he would like to try to have a peaceful relationship with Chiara given the way in which the two broke up. Indeed, David would have betrayed Clear with another girl, such Ariadne Gianfeliciformer competitor of Amici.