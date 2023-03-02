The words of Chiara Rabbi unleashed the wrath of Davide Donadei at Big Brother Vip
Over the past few hours, David Donadei he let himself go to a harsh outburst in the house of Big Brother VIP. Her wrath would have been unleashed by Chiara Rabbi’s tweet shown live by Giulia Salemi at the end of the 36th episode. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.
As usual, at the end of the most recent episode of Big Brother VIPGiulia Salemi has read the tweets more popular. Among the latter, that of Clare RabbiDavide Donadei’s ex-girlfriend:
Welcome to the Antonio club. Let yourself be consoled now by your friends who
they sure know how to approach the subject.
L’former competitor Of Men and women he was referring to what happened between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria who had touched Nicole Murgia’s prosthesis. According to what was declared by Chiara Rabbi , Davide Donadei would also have become the protagonist of a similar gesture. Indeed, the girl alluded to alleged cheating by the former tronista.
In light of this, the gieffino went on a rampage. Soon after, he faced thesubject with some of its tenants explaining i reasons which caused the separation with his ex-girlfriend.
Subsequently, he also referred to the attendance with Roberta of Paduaformer lady of the throne over:
In mid-September there was a stuff.. I kissed a person, but there
we were left. She was one of the Throne Over of Men and Women. There
we met for a pizza, there was attraction from before, when
I was the throne, but then we never saw each other again. She took it badly
but I’m sure that at the end of our story she was seeing someone else
lad. Then the editorial staff calls us on September 28 and we do it
this episode where we explain this stuff and then in the last 10 minutes
I said the truth. We didn’t even hear from each other until mid-November
if we had the same agency.
Finally, still on words of Chiara Rabbi, the gieffino said to himself offended:
According to some, to do this program you had to be single, but I haven’t done anything with anyone in here. Arrived here, I thought I’d be able to leave again. I tried to hook up with other girls but was disappointed with how it ended…I thought after two years she would be the woman I would marry. I wished she was at home waiting for me. From August 20th until October I saw some girls but then I said “what the heck am I doing?’. That tweet is rage. You offended me. Interviews have been released, I haven’t released anything, it’s stuff that shouldn’t be touched, I will continue to protect this story.
#Davide #Donadei #Chiara #Rabbis #tweet #infuriates #offended
