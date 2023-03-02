Over the past few hours, David Donadei he let himself go to a harsh outburst in the house of Big Brother VIP. Her wrath would have been unleashed by Chiara Rabbi’s tweet shown live by Giulia Salemi at the end of the 36th episode. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

As usual, at the end of the most recent episode of Big Brother VIPGiulia Salemi has read the tweets more popular. Among the latter, that of Clare RabbiDavide Donadei’s ex-girlfriend:

Welcome to the Antonio club. Let yourself be consoled now by your friends who

they sure know how to approach the subject.

L’former competitor Of Men and women he was referring to what happened between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria who had touched Nicole Murgia’s prosthesis. According to what was declared by Chiara Rabbi , Davide Donadei would also have become the protagonist of a similar gesture. Indeed, the girl alluded to alleged cheating by the former tronista.

In light of this, the gieffino went on a rampage. Soon after, he faced thesubject with some of its tenants explaining i reasons which caused the separation with his ex-girlfriend.

Subsequently, he also referred to the attendance with Roberta of Paduaformer lady of the throne over:

In mid-September there was a stuff.. I kissed a person, but there

we were left. She was one of the Throne Over of Men and Women. There

we met for a pizza, there was attraction from before, when

I was the throne, but then we never saw each other again. She took it badly

but I’m sure that at the end of our story she was seeing someone else

lad. Then the editorial staff calls us on September 28 and we do it

this episode where we explain this stuff and then in the last 10 minutes

I said the truth. We didn’t even hear from each other until mid-November

if we had the same agency.

Finally, still on words of Chiara Rabbi, the gieffino said to himself offended: