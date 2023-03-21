Recently returned to normal after the adventure as a competitor to Big Brother VIP, David Donadei was attacked and robbed in the city of Milan. The former tronista of Men and women he let himself go to a harsh outburst on social media to tell what happened in detail.

Fear and terror for Davide Donadei. The former contestant of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP stood outside a local of the Lombard capital when he suddenly got involved in one unfortunate episode.

In detail, some kids have assaulted and then robbed the twenty-seven year old. To make public the tale shock he thought about it himself through a story published on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

Guys, they stole my gold necklace in Milan. I’ll explain briefly. I don’t want to make these stories to play the victim. Yesterday outside a club four guys attacked me making fun of me. More than attacked, pushed, let’s put it that way. After a few moments the situation immediately calmed down. Today I was talking about this little inconvenience with Alessandro. At the end of the story he asked me: “But did you have the gold necklace?”. And I say: “Yes!”. And then I realized: guys, they stole my gold necklace. But they were good. I tell you they were good.

Currently we are not aware of whether or not the person concerned has reported the affair to the police. In the meantime, the former tronista is busy clarifying some pending issues with Clare Rabbi.

Davide Donadei and Chiara Rabbi met in Men and women. However, theirs relation it didn’t last long. In fact, after a few months they broke up due to a alleged betrayalor from him. This question was also addressed in the most spied on house in Italy where the gieffino has always denied everything. Once out of the GFVip it seems that the two had a last comparison to clarify things.