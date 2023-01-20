Between the two, the feeling in the house did not start and they continue to bicker with each other.

David Donadei is one of the latest arrivals in the house of Big Brother VIP and above all with Oriana Marzoli it can be said that the feeling did not start. The two continue to bicker and above all Davide never misses an opportunity to throw digs at the model.

Some of Oriana’s attitudes don’t really go down well with Davide and in the past few hours, talking about it with others, he admitted that his attitudes make one take the outside “slaps, educational slaps”.

Source: web

But that’s not all because David confided to Antoninus that Oriana laid hands on him on various occasions while they were in the confessional. “In the confessional, it touches me, yes it touches me. She makes me, leans on top of me, pushes, no, that is, I don’t know how to explain. She wanted me to push her. She crazy stuff! I repeated to her ‘don’t touch me’ and then she touched me”.

It’s still: “But what are we talking about? She is a person who does not show respect. For me she is a cog…a. Yes to me she is a cog…. She doesn’t deserve my respect and therefore I call her cogl… a. They didn’t teach her how she is in the world. She is truly incomparable.”

Davide would prefer to go out if the public deems Oriana suitable to stay at home

For Davide, the public from home must do its duty and really proceed with Oriana’s exit, otherwise he would prefer to leave himself. “Honestly, Anto, if you like something like this, I want to go out. I make an appeal now, if you like that one I want to come out the next episode. I’m not kidding it’s the truth” – he said to Antonino.

We’ll see if the public will support the new competitor in his idea by eliminating him or if they prefer to let some other person out.